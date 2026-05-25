Can You Fly With Tools? Here's What TSA Allows
The TSA has been running its stricter security for decades now – which some feel is theatrical – and the rules seem to change based on what airport you're in and the agent's mood. This dynamic can make it feel challenging to know whether you can bring tools on an airplane, but requirements exist. Based on the master list of allowed items issued by the TSA, tools are approved, but there are exceptions. The TSA notes that tools seven inches or shorter may be allowed in a carry-on, while larger tools must be packed in checked baggage.
For example, you're good to carry a bag, or your Milwaukee Packout, full of tools, into the airplane, as long as the bag fits inside standard carry-on luggage storage compartments. However, you won't be able to haul along your giant adjustable wrench or extra-long breaker bar. Some airlines also put weight limits on carry-on luggage, so review requirements before you fly; otherwise, you may have to check the bag.
What Are The Exceptions?
Obviously, there are quite a few tools that are likely to be banned by TSA regardless of their length. If your tool bag has a box cutter in it, you'll want to leave that at home. Many sharp objects — such as different types of drill bits, side cutters, and saws — will be discarded, but they're generally acceptable in a checked bag if properly sheathed and stored.
Power tools are an interesting case. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommends removing batteries from power tools to store in your carry-on and placing the tool in checked baggage. FAA regulations require the batteries to be no larger than 100 watt hours per battery (a Dewalt 20v 5ah battery just squeaks by, for example). Travelers also need to protect batteries from a short circuit by covering the terminals with electrical tape or using protective cases, while ensuring they're securely packed.
It's really that easy. Anything longer than seven inches, any power tools without batteries, and sharps should go in your checked bag. Short hand tools and the batteries for your power tools can be carried on with you to the cabin of the plane.