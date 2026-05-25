Can You Fly With Tools? Here's What TSA Allows

Obviously, there are quite a few tools that are likely to be banned by TSA regardless of their length. If your tool bag has a box cutter in it, you'll want to leave that at home. Many sharp objects — such as different types of drill bits, side cutters, and saws — will be discarded, but they're generally acceptable in a checked bag if properly sheathed and stored.

Power tools are an interesting case. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recommends removing batteries from power tools to store in your carry-on and placing the tool in checked baggage. FAA regulations require the batteries to be no larger than 100 watt hours per battery (a Dewalt 20v 5ah battery just squeaks by, for example). Travelers also need to protect batteries from a short circuit by covering the terminals with electrical tape or using protective cases, while ensuring they're securely packed.

It's really that easy. Anything longer than seven inches, any power tools without batteries, and sharps should go in your checked bag. Short hand tools and the batteries for your power tools can be carried on with you to the cabin of the plane.