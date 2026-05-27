What's The Difference Between A Cold Air Intake And A Short Ram Intake?

A cold air intake (CAI) and short ram intake (SRI) are both common aftermarket mods that replace the stock, restrictive air box, tubing, and air filter in a bid to add horsepower, sharpen throttle response, provide a more aggressive intake note, and possibly open the door to other mods that could make your ride go quicker. Cold air intakes and short ram intakes may look the same, but the tubing length, the type of air filter (usually dry or oiled varieties), the type of intake assembly (open or sealed compartment), and filter location set them apart.

Cold air intakes are designed to draw cooler air into the engine. To do that, a proper cold air intake should be placed as far away from the engine or other heat sources under the hood, which should typically be behind the front bumper, ahead of the wheel well, or any other spot that's not prone to heat soak. With that in mind, a CAI kit will typically come with longer tubes, more accessories, and in some cases, an enclosed filter box, in some cases. All of this also means they tend to cost more than short ram intakes, depending on the brand.

A short ram intake, on the other hand, consists of shorter tubing and a more basic, cost-effective setup, making it ideal for tighter budgets and vehicles with tight engine bays. While the shorter tube increases the airflow and offers a more direct path into the throttle body, a short ram intake sits exposed in the engine bay, which limits its ability to draw cooler air and deliver big power gains.