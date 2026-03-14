Why You Might Want An Oiled Air Filter Vs. A Dry One

Choosing an air filter for your car or motorcycle is relatively straightforward. It largely boils down to the airflow requirements, cost, maintenance, and the degree of protection provided. Typically, oiled/wet filters are considered to be the best when it comes to airflow, but they tend to be maintenance-heavy, whereas dry filters are generally not. However, the latter can be very restrictive, depending on the material. Oiled filters are largely cotton-based, while dry filters can either be of the paper variety or foam, with some utilizing synthetic fibers instead.

Although most OEMs prefer paper-based dry filters, it's not uncommon to see foam filters being used, especially on small-capacity engines where performance isn't a top priority. Both paper and foam-based filters offer excellent filtration and arguably the best protection when compared to other air filter varieties. But since these filters restrict airflow the most, you need to make some compromises in terms of performance, which, in all fairness, shouldn't be a huge concern on daily drivers.

On the flip side, because they're the least restrictive, oiled air filters are the go-to choice for those chasing performance. Dry performance filters (ones that typically use synthetic fibers) offer a reasonably good balance between airflow and filtration while not requiring any form of re-oiling, which wet filters typically demand. Unlike regular OEM items, both dry and wet performance aftermarket air filters are often reusable. However, when it comes to cost, oiled filters are more expensive, with paper filters being the most affordable option.