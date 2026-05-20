At $8,950, Is This 1992 BMW 318i Convertible A Good Deal Because E30s Rule?

Arguably the least ultimate of E30 driving machines, today's Nice Price or No Dice 318i does offer the benefit of wind-in-the-hair driving and the more frequent applications of sun-block. Let's see if the seller has set the right price for that mix.

In the 1943 Merrie Melodies cartoon, "Falling Hare," we come across Bugs Bunny leisurely reading a book titled "Victory Through Hare Power." Breaking the fourth wall, Bugs shares with the audience a passage about gremlins, narrating, "A constant menace to pilots are the Gremlins who wreck planes with dia-bo-lick-al sab-o-tay-gee." Naturally, Bugs then immediately encounters a gremlin, allowing hilarity to ensue.

The electrical gremlins noted in the ad for the 1995 Jaguar XJS convertible we looked at on Tuesday are likely far less of an amusement than one of Bugs Bunny's adventures. Based on the comments the car engendered, that was a deciding factor in determining whether the Jag proved worthy of its $7,500 asking price. In the end, an old XJS with electrical gremlins wasn't something the majority of you felt comfortable spending such an amount on. The result was an overwhelming 83% 'No Dice' loss.