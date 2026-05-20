So You Drive A Gas Guzzler And Need Better MPG. Here\'s Your Extreme Hypermiling Recipe.

The cost of gasoline in the United States is approaching an all-time high, and inflation is pushing everyday expenses well out of the bounds of even the most perfectly-crafted monthly budget. But if you\'re an enthusiast, you probably drive something that sucks down gasoline like it\'s a thirty-pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon left unattended in the fridge at a frat house. The national average price for a gallon of regular grade has exploded this year, rising from just $2.89 in January to $4.53 as of this writing. Let\'s say your fun car gets 20 miles per gallon and your daily commute is about 24 miles. Just getting back and forth to work used to cost you $69.36 per month, but now clocking in is costing you $108.72. Something must be done!

Since it doesn\'t seem like gasoline prices will be dropping any time soon, you\'re better off taking public transit, riding a bicycle (or e-bike), or swapping your fun car for something boring that is more fuel efficient. If you\'re stuck with your car for financial, personal, or sentimental reasons, though, you may need to make some modifications to your car and your driving style to keep under budget. Thankfully, it\'s definitely possible to achieve around 35% better fuel economy with some effort and dedication.

Take, for example, Donut Media\'s recent attempt to achieve 100 miles per gallon from a 600-horsepower, drag racing Ford Mustang. If you don\'t want to watch the full 14-minute video, I\'ll give you a quick recap of the basics: The test is a pretty simple examination of car condition, driving style, and aerodynamics on fuel economy. The car in question is in pretty good shape as it\'s relatively new. It\'s already modified for power, so you can rest assured that it already has an intake and exhaust to improve engine airflow.