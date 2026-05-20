Former Volvo Director Sues Company Over Sexist 'Boy's Club' Culture
Women have certainly made incredible strides in most all car-related spaces despite the inevitable "boys' club" mentality the industry tends to foster. But progress is never linear. We were reminded of this fact following a lawsuit filed by a former director at Volvo who alleges her bosses and the company fostered a sexist, "boys' club" culture, among several other discriminatory allegations, per Automotive News.
According to the suit filed with New Jersey's Bergen County Superior Court earlier this month, Suzanne Lizzi is seeking damages from an alleged toxic culture, physical intimidation from superiors, and discriminatory dismissal after raising concerns related to the problematic work environment and fraudulent dealership practices. The filing not only lists Volvo Car USA, but Lizzi's former bosses, former US sales chief James Brockmann, and Volvo Cars Americas CFO Robert Manna, along with several unlisted defendants considered "John Does 1-10" who are said to be parties to the complaints.
Lizzi's lawyers outlined some of the events she encountered while with Volvo. In one instance, Brockmann is said to have "referred to a long-standing female employee as "Missile Ti*s" in the presence of colleagues." Another allegation described Brockmann as "visibly intoxicated" on a work trip, "in front of retailers and employees making crude sexual remarks. ...included inappropriate comments regarding waking up with an erection and asking his wife what she intended to do about it."
He refused to rectify the disparity
On the less explicitly disgusting side of statements, the lawsuit also alleges Lizzi was excluded from business meetings where her expertise were needed. Lizzi, with over 20 years experience in the sales capacity of the automotive industry, was said to have only received invitations to relevant meetings if a colleague happened to notice she wasn't on one.
When Lizzi discovered that a male colleague not of her same level or expertise was making just as much as her, she brought it to the attention of her boss, Brockmann, who according to the suit, "refused to rectify the disparity," and is said to have blamed the issue on the company's "communist" pay structure.
Lizzi allegedly went on to file a formal complaint with Human Resources in early 2024, which also included a heated physical exchange between herself and Manna in the presence of witnesses. Volvo hired someone to investigate those complaints, and the conclusion was that Lizzi's complaints were "unsubstantiated." She claims it was "superficial, outcome-driven" and designed to protect Volvo's male executives.
Around the same time Lizzi had also reported to Volvo that a dealership was engaging in fraudulent behavior – "adding warranties to vehicles post-sale to falsify CPO numbers and improperly earn volume bonuses." She and a team member had reported the fraud to Brockmann. She had also reported "unlawful dealership practices regarding certification process violations" prior to delivery. The suit says that Volvo audited the dealership to "avoid conflict."
The painting of a darker, problematic picture
Lizzi was terminated shortly thereafter during what the lawsuit says was a structural reorganization at Volvo. An employee with a former complaint filed by Lizzi accused her of "retaliatory reorganization." She allegedly was placed under investigation and let go shortly after with Volvo citing she failed at "fostering a 'no speak-up environment'", which was later changed to termination for "poor performance", despite "meets expectations" review and merit increases issued a month prior.
Up until her termination in 2025, Lizzi had worked with Volvo since 2018. The suit states that she had worked her way from Regional Pre-Owned Manager to Director of Commercial Sales in April of 2022, where she "directly contributed to record pre-owned sales, substantial gross profits, and the successful re-engagement of fleet and rental programs following the COVID-19 pandemic."
For an automaker that has spent recent years pushing for a more inclusive world for women in the automotive industry, this suit could paint a darker, problematic picture. Especially as Volvo was awarded the Sandy Myhre Award last year, which is meant to "highlight car makers' commitment to women in a number of areas such as workplace inclusion, product design and advertising campaigns."