Former Volvo Director Sues Company Over Sexist 'Boy's Club' Culture

Women have certainly made incredible strides in most all car-related spaces despite the inevitable "boys' club" mentality the industry tends to foster. But progress is never linear. We were reminded of this fact following a lawsuit filed by a former director at Volvo who alleges her bosses and the company fostered a sexist, "boys' club" culture, among several other discriminatory allegations, per Automotive News.

According to the suit filed with New Jersey's Bergen County Superior Court earlier this month, Suzanne Lizzi is seeking damages from an alleged toxic culture, physical intimidation from superiors, and discriminatory dismissal after raising concerns related to the problematic work environment and fraudulent dealership practices. The filing not only lists Volvo Car USA, but Lizzi's former bosses, former US sales chief James Brockmann, and Volvo Cars Americas CFO Robert Manna, along with several unlisted defendants considered "John Does 1-10" who are said to be parties to the complaints.

Lizzi's lawyers outlined some of the events she encountered while with Volvo. In one instance, Brockmann is said to have "referred to a long-standing female employee as "Missile Ti*s" in the presence of colleagues." Another allegation described Brockmann as "visibly intoxicated" on a work trip, "in front of retailers and employees making crude sexual remarks. ...included inappropriate comments regarding waking up with an erection and asking his wife what she intended to do about it."