NBC Reporter Pulls Teen Driver From Wrecked Car Just Before It Bursts Into Flames

NBC's Tom Costello wasn't looking for a story as he drove home from work. Even after a car crashed in front of him, he wasn't interested in getting a scoop. He was saving a young man's life. Costello later told his story on NBC News, a rare case of a journalist becoming part of the story himself.

On May 12, Costello was driving home on I-495 in Montgomery County, Maryland. A car passed him at "100 miles per hour, that's my guestimate," before taking an off ramp and crashing into the concrete barrier. "The car exploded into 100 pieces. Not fire immediately, but pieces everywhere. And I thought, if that person survived, they need help fast."

Costello first called 911 to get emergency services on the way. Then he went to the car, expecting the worst. The teenage driver was still alive, but stunned and in a great deal of pain. Costello confirmed that he could still feel his fingers and toes. Then he noticed a fire had started under the car. He knew that moving an injured person is usually the wrong thing to do, because it could make the injuries worse. However, he also realized that a fire is one of the few exceptions to that rule, since it's an even greater danger. Costello started waving his arms to flag down some help to move the driver.