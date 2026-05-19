At $7,500, Is This 1995 Jaguar XJS Class Without The Cost?

The next vehicle Jaguar sells will likely be priced in the stratosphere, but there are many more accessible ways to let the cat out of the bag. Today's Nice Price or No Dice XJS is one of those, so let's decide if it's purrr-fectly priced for what it is.

Medallions are generally good things, whether in the form of a medal lauding some noteworthy achievement, or as a tasty entree at a fancy restaurant. That makes being on the receiving end of a medallion rarely a bad thing. When it comes to Medallion cars, however, there are fans, detractors, and a huge swath in between, who are entirely apathetic to the model's charms and/or pitfalls. And that's despite its interesting history of being sold under multiple brand names, owing to its arrival (and unduly being shuffled off to Buffalo) during Chrysler's convoluted purchase of AMC from Renault.

That indifference continues to this day, as evidenced by your comments on the 1988 Renault/Eagle Medallion we looked at on Monday. Not even an appreciably low $2,000 asking price could engender much enthusiasm for a car of questionable appeal that requires a tow to get to its next resting place. When all was said and done, that came away with a 75% 'No Dice' loss.