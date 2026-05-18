At $2,000, Could This 1988 Eagle Medallion Go Either Way?

Not only was today's Nice Price or No Dice Medallion sold under multiple brands worldwide, but its design also offered two engine layouts—transverse or longitudinal—depending on engine size. Let's see what such a rich history of unimportant facts might reasonably be worth.

It's a general consensus that Porsches are so much fun that you just want to take them everywhere. That includes places where the road runs out, which has engendered many a generation of Safari/Rally cars based on the 911 and even the mighty and rare 959. An even better choice for an overlanding experience is the Cayenne, as it already has a jump (literally) on ground clearance and can accommodate a roof rack and fat tires.

Last Friday, we looked at just such a beast. The 2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo was far from a show car, but as an off-road travel companion, it seemed to have the goods. Needful in a number of ways, what it didn't have was a strong value proposition to go along with its rock-crawling prowess. That was evident in the comments, and, when we tallied the totals, in the massive 87% 'No Dice' loss it suffered in the voting.