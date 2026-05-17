What The Hell Could Subaru's ACX STI Trademark Be About?

Subaru has been on a tear with new-name electric crossovers lately, but based on some trademark filings, the company may be working on a whole new member of its family that might actually be fun. Spotted by Australia's carsales, Subaru has trademarked both "ACX" and "ACX STI" names in that country.

Granted, the ACX name isn't actually new-new within Subaru's back catalog. Remember the ACX-II concept car? No? It's cool, neither did I. The ACX-II was a two-door concept Subaru brought to the 1985 Tokyo Motor Show based on the XT, powered by a 2.7-liter flat-six, and featuring full-time four-wheel drive and a center diff.

If we had to guess what the new trademarks are for, we'd put our money on a Honda Prelude-adjacent, 2+2 Subaru coupe that boasts all-wheel drive as a part of its identity as proudly as the BRZ does rear-wheel drive. Available in base ACX and more powerful ACX STI trims, of course—bringing back the STI badge in a proper, non-limited-run, non-concept, non-Japan-only Subaru production model for the first time since the WRX STI bowed out in 2021.