At $13,975, Would You Drive Over All The Things In This 2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Overlander?
Even though its air shocks already allow ride-height adjustment, the suspension on today's Nice Price or No Dice Cayenne has been given a two-inch lift for improved off-road capability. Let's see what it might be worth to play in the mud.
If you drop a hot cam in your Camaro, it becomes a cammed Camaro. Similarly, should you adjust the suspension of your Camaro, you potentially could alter your Camaro's camber. Transporting certain Normandy cheese in a Camaro with those modifications would be a cammed and re-cambered Camaro carrying camembert.
The 2010 Chevy Camaro SS we looked at on Thursday had both a hotter cam and suspension mods. No word was offered in its ad about the car's cheese-carrying history, however, and sadly, that's something strangely omitted on otherwise comprehensive Carfax reports. Instead, the ad detailed all of the pony car's mods, including a deep-breathing supercharger on its LS3 and chameleon paint that could stand a touch-up. Despite assurances that the modifications were professionally completed, they proved to be the main sticking point in opinions about the car and its $21,900 asking price. When all was said and done, that resulted in a massive 92% 'No Dice' loss for the Camaro.
Spicy
Since the modifications and paint on yesterday's Camaro proved contentious, today we'll be looking at a 2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo that... checks the ad... also appears to be heavily modified and possesses paint issues. Dammit!
On the plus side, this overlander build looks rough-hewn and purposeful. The chassis also has only 92,000 miles under its belt, so it's likely not overly worn out despite its appearance. The base is pretty compelling, too. This is a Cayenne Turbo, meaning it has Porsche's M4851 V8 that, in this generation, displaces 4.8 liters and is assisted by a pair of turbochargers. Thus equipped, the all-alloy mill offers up to 500 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The remainder of the drivetrain comprises a six-speed automatic Tiptronic transmission, a locking center differential, permanent AWD, and adjustable air suspension featuring Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).
According to the ad, the copy of which was taken word-for-word from a failed Bring a Trailer auction, the drivetrain works as it should, but claims the engine is due for what is said to be a "major tune-up." This being a Porsche, that sounds expensive. It might also be a bit harrowing as the hood struts are said to be failing.
That's jacked up
Okay, now to the mods. Those include the two-inch suspension lift along with the re-placement of the engine's intercoolers to allow space for the cool 18-inch OZ Racing wheels and knobby BFG tires. Another obvious add-on is the roof rack precariously placed over the panoramic glass moonroof. That apparently can support a sleeping tent for the full overlander adventure package.
Going off-road means coming back safely, and to help ensure that happens, there's a full-size spare (and fifth OZ wheel) mounted on a swing-away mount behind the hatch. At the opposite end of that is a light-duty push bar on the nose with a set of as-yet-unwired Hella lamps. Below that, the front valance has been given the heave-ho in preference for a skid plate under the engine. In the cabin, the only noticeable changes include a set of rubber floor mats and a Pedal Commander throttle adapter. The latter seems to be of dubious value for an off-roader, but YMMV in my opinion.
Looking the part
As we alluded to earlier, the Porsche's aesthetics could be taken as either totally ratchet or, like the callused hands of a hard-working individual, as a proud patina of purposefulness. Most notable among the issues are a failing top coat in places, clouded headlamp lenses, and some surface rust on the roof rack and spare-tire hitch mount. I don't know about you, but I think it looks totally badass.
Per the ad, the interior hasn't escaped age-related wear and tear, either. The leather is worn in places, and the carbon-fiber trim shows cracking here and there. Overall, it's nothing too egregious and completely expected of a Cayenne of this age, having been used to its fullest. Some things—like one rear window—don't work, and some of the switches appear finicky.
At least it all appears to be solid, with the only accident reported in the car's past being a cracked moonroof panel suffered when a palm frond fell on it. That's a Southern California thing. Instead of road salt and flooding peril, drivers there have to dodge errant palm leaves. A clean title and a lifted lien (apparently still listed on the Carfax) round out this Cayenne's bona fides.
Parting with cash
Overlanding is quite the thing these days, globally. It seems everyone with a four-by-four and a sense of adventure is doing it. Just ask the ever ebullient Tati Reed. In my book, roughing it means the hotel's room service stops at 10 PM. For those more adventurous souls, however, this outlandish overlander Cayenne might make a compelling proposition. That is, if its $13,975 asking price passes muster.
What's your take on this Transsyberia-trending Cayenne for that kind of cash? Does that feel like a good deal to you for a rough-and-ready off-roader? Or do the cons outweigh the pros for this build, thereby warranting a lower price?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Help me out with Nice Price or No Dice. Hit me up at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.