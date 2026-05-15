Even though its air shocks already allow ride-height adjustment, the suspension on today's Nice Price or No Dice Cayenne has been given a two-inch lift for improved off-road capability. Let's see what it might be worth to play in the mud.

If you drop a hot cam in your Camaro, it becomes a cammed Camaro. Similarly, should you adjust the suspension of your Camaro, you potentially could alter your Camaro's camber. Transporting certain Normandy cheese in a Camaro with those modifications would be a cammed and re-cambered Camaro carrying camembert.

The 2010 Chevy Camaro SS we looked at on Thursday had both a hotter cam and suspension mods. No word was offered in its ad about the car's cheese-carrying history, however, and sadly, that's something strangely omitted on otherwise comprehensive Carfax reports. Instead, the ad detailed all of the pony car's mods, including a deep-breathing supercharger on its LS3 and chameleon paint that could stand a touch-up. Despite assurances that the modifications were professionally completed, they proved to be the main sticking point in opinions about the car and its $21,900 asking price. When all was said and done, that resulted in a massive 92% 'No Dice' loss for the Camaro.