I Have A Second Kid Coming Soon And My Sports Car Is Too Small! What Should I Buy?

Tyler is from Cleveland and now has kiddo number two on the way. This means he has to reshuffle his fleet and offload his awesome BMW Z4M coupe in order to get something that can accommodate two car seats. However, he doesn't want to give up driving a fast car. With a budget up to $50,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

I'm a father of one with a 2nd child on the way. I drive a fun, low maintenance sports car that unfortunately only has two seats – a BMW Z4M Coupe that I bought in 2010 with 42k miles that now has 128k miles. I love my Z4M but I'd rather have something fun AND practical (even though it has more trunk space than my wife's 2008 Mazda3 – look it up!). We're a 3 car household looking to move to only 2 cars, since my wife's car has 150k miles and the rust to prove it. I love quirky/weird/lesser known cars and the Z4M coupe fits that bill.

I have a $50k budget for something that – Must have room for 2 car seats. Preferably 4 doors. Must go fast. Preferably a manual.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $50,000

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Four doors, fast, ideally 3 pedals

Doesn't want: Something too small