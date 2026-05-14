At $21,900, Is This Supercharged 2010 Chevy Camaro SS A Pony Of A Different Color?

According to the seller, the chameleon paint on today's Nice Price or No Dice Camaro has issues, and hence the car comes at a steep discount over market values, leaving the next owner to address the aesthetics. We'll have to decide if the underlying canvas is convincing enough to warrant even that discounted price.

Today, the Dodge division of Stellantis sells just three models—the two- or four-door Charger, the ancient but seemingly still relevant Durango SUV, and the Alfa-in-disguise Hornet crossover. Contrast that with the brand's 1993 lineup, which comprised fully 10 models, including a minivan, two sizes of sedans, the mighty Viper, and several pickups, as the marketing mavens hadn't yet foolishly spun those off under the unnecessary Ram brand.

The 1993 Dodge Spirit that came our way on Wednesday fell from that cornucopia of cars and trucks, although based on the comments, few of you were all that excited about its survival. The litany of issues the Spirit suffered, coupled with a very milquetoast drivetrain, conspired to kill any interest the otherwise clean car engendered. Not even a modest $2,500 asking price could sway opinion, dooming the Dodge to a 60% 'No Dice' finish at the time of tallying.