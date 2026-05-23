What Are The Pros And Cons Of HEPA Cabin Air Filters?

Some cars come with HEPA cabin air filters now, and you might have seen a lot of marketing around them lately. They provide the cleanest cabin air and have been proven to filter out allergens, mold, pollutants, bacteria, viruses, dust mites, and all manner of nasty, tiny particles you wouldn't want to breathe in. In fact, for every 10,000 0.3-micron particles that hit a HEPA filter, only three will get through. This is the main advantage over the other two kinds of cabin air filters. That's great news if you suffer from allergies or have breathing problems, or if you live in an area beset by air pollution or seasonal wildfires. But while there's no doubt a HEPA air filter makes the cabin air cleaner, there is a trade-off — several, actually.

For one thing, HEPA filters are pretty expensive, and mechanics regularly charge more for changing built-in HEPA filters than they do for standard air filters. A HEPA filter can also negatively impact the performance of your car's climate control system. Lastly, there are some things that these filters can't filter out, including those that a standard cabin air filter can handle just fine. So the reasonable question to ask is, should you get a HEPA filter for your car, and is it worth the hype?