This Is The Massive Barge NASA Uses To Transport Space Rockets

If you've watched any documentaries about space flight, you've likely seen images of NASA's 6.6-million-pound Crawler-Transporter. The tortoise-like tracked behemoth CT2 transports assembled rocket systems from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad at a painstaking loaded top speed of 1 mph. That's how NASA moves the SLS around on land. Pegasus, on the other hand, allows the space agency to transport huge SLS components, like the almost prohibitively massive core stage, over great distances by water.

At a glance, Pegasus sort of looks like the love child of a giant hangar and a boat. Frankly, there's some truth to that. For instance, Pegasus isn't self propelled. That is to say, you won't find huge engines on board. Instead, towing vessels and tug boats are responsible for moving Pegasus around with and without a payload. Despite its 310-foot length from bow-to-stern, NASA says the usable cargo deck length is 240 feet, making the SLS core stage a relatively tight fit for Pegasus.

But Pegasus rose to the occasion. On July 16, 2024, Pegasus started its 900-mile journey with the vital core stage for the Artemis II mission that took astronauts around the moon and back to safely splash down off the coast of San Diego. In fact, Pegasus is already hard at work supporting the next SLS missions. On April 28, 2026, Pegasus delivered the core stage for the Artemis III mission, which will test the SLS' ability to dock with other spacecraft in orbit as NASA plans for a 2028 moon landing with Artemis IV.