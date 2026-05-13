At $2,500, Could This 1993 Dodge Get You In The Spirit?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Dodge Spirit is unrelated to the AMC Spirit of a few years earlier, despite parent company Chrysler having bought and disposed of that marque right before the Dodge was released. Regardless of such intrigue, few Spirits are left, which means we should take a look at this one and judge its worth.

I've been to lots of classic car shows, cars & coffees, and even single-marque meet-ups over the years. I've never, however, been to an exclusive gathering of classic pickups, and I kind of want to. Full-sized pickups represent the top sellers for the big three, offering over the years a wide variety of variations and models that might be interesting to view and add to the ol' mental catalog. It's good to know stuff, you know.

If one wanted to actually participate in such an all-pickup event rather than just spectate, then the 1993 Ford F-150 XL we looked at on Tuesday might make for a solid entry. A turn-key truck that the seller described as being in "like-new" condition, the only thing holding it back from being a truck show star was its hefty $12,000 asking price. Too few of you were willing to go that high, even for a "like new" experience, showing the F-150 the door in a 57% 'No Dice' loss.