Why Honda Made A Formula Car With Its Engine In This Weird Location

Honda has a long and illustrious history with formula cars. Of course, most enthusiasts will recall Honda's Formula 1 efforts, helping greats like Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, and Keke Rosberg achieve great success during the 1980s. However, while Honda still enjoys a crucial and involved role in the current world of Formula 1 as a power unit supplier, it also indulged in a number of smaller formula projects in the past.

One such project was the Honda Side-by-Side, which debuted in 1997, and in many ways, it was just like most other formula cars. It was designed exclusively for use on closed tracks, and despite the name, it was a single seater. Superficially, the design was unremarkable, with a pointed nose cone and a wheel in each corner. What wasn't very typical though, was the location of the engine — it sat next to the driver, hence the name, Side-By-Side.

The reason for this was really quite simple. It provided the racer with an incredibly low polar moment of inertia (meaning the car is less likely to twist under load), and balanced weight distribution. This was all intended to give the car fantastic handling qualities, in particular very sweet slide-controllability, which made the Side-by-Side the perfect skill-boosting starting point for budding drivers.