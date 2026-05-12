At $12,000, Is This 1993 Ford F-150 Long Bed A Deal You Wouldn't Sleep On?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice F-150 "runs and drives like a new truck." That may not be the experience buyers of classic trucks are seeking, so we'll have to weigh that aspect when considering its asking price.

In the second half of the 1960s, the CBS TV network aired a bizarre show called "Hogan's Heroes" about the goings on of Allied prisoners in a POW camp. Here's the thing: it was a comedy. One of the camp's guards was played in a buffoonish manner by Austrian actor John Brenner, whose catchphrase on the show was "I know nothing, nothing!" Of course, with the character's cartoonish accent, he pronounced it "nuth-zing!"

Speaking of Germans and knowing nuth-zing, oops, I mean nothing, the seller of the 2000 BMW 740i Sport we looked at on Monday wasn't very forthcoming with the details on the car's maintenance history. That's generally a red flag for any older German car, but in this case, it seemed mitigated by our candidate's presentation and relatively low mileage. It also helped that the E38 7 Series is one of the last great analog cars from the Bavarian brand. That factor helped ease the pain of thinking about the car's $11,995 asking price, as evidenced by its 65% 'Nice Price' win.