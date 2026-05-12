Aside From The Delivery Driver Allegedly Trying To Run You Over For Not Tipping, How Was The Pizza?

A Domino's driver in Fulton, Missouri allegedly hit a customer with his car last Wednesday evening after a verbal altercation over receiving no tip, according to People.

Per jail records, 36-year-old pizza delivery driver Zachary Nicholus Walton was arrested and charged with armed criminal action, first-degree assault or attempt, and leaving the scene of an accident (physical injury). Video apparently shows Walton fleeing the scene at "high speed," but I feel like the word "accident" here is a misnomer. Video also apparently shows Walton initiating the verbal altercation which had the Domino's driver yelling, "What are you going to do, b-tch? Come get me," in addition to calling the customer "f-cking rude."

It all allegedly escalated when Walton backed out of the driveway onto the road but then drove forward again into the unnamed victim, who police say suffered visible injuries on his hand as well as scrapes on his shin. The victim says Walton "intentionally" drove his car at him, "causing him to jump onto the hood to avoid further injury." Officers later caught up with Walton at a Domino's store, where he admitted to driving his car at a customer but only to "scare him."