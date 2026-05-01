Even The Rock's 'Fast & Furious' Fame Can't Get Him Out Of A Too-Dark Tinted Window Ticket
Whether you're starting to get tired of his schtick like I am or still convinced he's the most attractive man alive like my friend Cassie is, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is about as rich and famous as actors get. Turns out, there's a lot of money in playing the big guy whose contract allegedly forbids any character he plays from ever losing a fight. In America, that level of wealth and influence is supposed to come with a certain level of immunity from consequences, but according to TMZ, on Thursday, even all that "Fast & Furious" fame wasn't enough to keep him from getting pulled over for his window tint being too dark.
Details are a little scarce because, let's be honest, there's only so much that can be said about an actor getting pulled over for tinting his windows a little too dark. Apparently, Johnson decided to slum it to attend an event in Hollywood to celebrate his "Jungle Cruise" costar Emily Blunt and dreamboat Stanley Tucci buying stars with their names on them for drunks to piss all over when they relieve themselves on the sidewalk later. Wait, I think I'm supposed to make the Hollywood Walk of Fame sound more glamorous than that, but either way, the cops reportedly pulled Johnson over for illegal tint.
Tsk tsk, Dwayne. You aren't supposed to do that, even if you're rich and famous. Even in Hollywood!
Right now, as The Rock speaks, there are millions...
Based on the video that TMZ has yet to upload to YouTube, it looks like Johnson was driving a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT at the time of the stop, which is a serious 10/10 choice for someone with the money to afford it. Whether he's actually 6'5" like he claims or a couple inches shorter like the rumors suggest, he's still a big guy, and no matter how entertaining it would be to witness, you can't seriously expect him to squeeze himself into a Miata. The man's going to want something bigger, so why not the Cayenne Turbo GT?
Sure, it carries a base price of $217,150 if you include destination, and that's still house money in some parts of the country, but you get a 650 horsepower V8, a near-200-mph top speed, and an official 0-to-60 time of 3.1 seconds. Plus, while no one will ever look at a Porsche and assume it's cheap, it doesn't come with quite the same "look at me" image that you might expect from the former star of "Ballers."
The good news is, the cops didn't escalate the stop when they saw a non-white man driving a Porsche, and Johnson survived the encounter. He wasn't even arrested. But were they really going to arrest the Great One? Because there is no reason to arrest the Great One. They had the nerve to come in front of The Rock and interrupt The Rock, and those two jabronis didn't even have enough class to introduce themselves?
Oh and more importantly, did I just write this entire post specifically so I could reference an incredibly old wrestling video? Hell yeah, I did. Happy Friday and I guess don't break your local window tinting laws?