Even The Rock's 'Fast & Furious' Fame Can't Get Him Out Of A Too-Dark Tinted Window Ticket

Whether you're starting to get tired of his schtick like I am or still convinced he's the most attractive man alive like my friend Cassie is, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is about as rich and famous as actors get. Turns out, there's a lot of money in playing the big guy whose contract allegedly forbids any character he plays from ever losing a fight. In America, that level of wealth and influence is supposed to come with a certain level of immunity from consequences, but according to TMZ, on Thursday, even all that "Fast & Furious" fame wasn't enough to keep him from getting pulled over for his window tint being too dark.

Details are a little scarce because, let's be honest, there's only so much that can be said about an actor getting pulled over for tinting his windows a little too dark. Apparently, Johnson decided to slum it to attend an event in Hollywood to celebrate his "Jungle Cruise" costar Emily Blunt and dreamboat Stanley Tucci buying stars with their names on them for drunks to piss all over when they relieve themselves on the sidewalk later. Wait, I think I'm supposed to make the Hollywood Walk of Fame sound more glamorous than that, but either way, the cops reportedly pulled Johnson over for illegal tint.

Tsk tsk, Dwayne. You aren't supposed to do that, even if you're rich and famous. Even in Hollywood!