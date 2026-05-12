There's A Class Action Lawsuit Against Subaru Over Batteries That Drain Even After Being Replaced

Writer and philosopher George Santayana wrote, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." This can apply to many things these days, but in this case it's a class action lawsuit against Subaru for batteries that won't hold a charge. According to CarComplaints.com, the problem isn't the batteries themselves, but a parasitic drain that continues to draw power from the battery even when the car is turned off.

Electrical system defects reportedly fail to correctly manage power consumption when a vehicle is shut off. The plaintiffs claim at least one electronic control module fails to put the vehicle into a low power sleep mode which allows the parasitic battery drain. This can manifest out of nowhere and leave the battery too weak to function before it finally dies.

This lawsuit covers almost every model Subaru has on sale:

2021-2022 Subaru Outback

2021-2024 Subaru Forester

2021-2023 Subaru Legacy

2021-2023 Subaru WRX

2021-2022 Subaru Ascent

2019-2023 Subaru Crosstrek

2019-2024 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

2022-2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness

2019-2023 Subaru Impreza

In each of these cases, the problem was initially diagnosed as a dead battery, but problems persist even with a replacement because the power drain issue keeps killing the battery, including replacements. Subaru has issued a service information bulletin with the proper diagnostic procedures to follow rather than assuming the problem lies in the Data Communication Module (DCM). There does not appear to be a standard known cure for these issues at this time.