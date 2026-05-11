At $11,995, Is This Low-Mileage 2000 BMW 740i Sport A Stately Steal?

While most of us can agree on which edition of the BMW 7 Series is the ugliest (cough, E65, cough), we can likely also agree that the E38 is among the most aesthetically pleasing. Add to that the Sport package as fitted to today's Nice Price or No Dice 740i, and there's even more to like. Let's see if we like its price.

Ford presently sells the Mustang in Great Britain—in right-hand-drive, no less. This is a nice bit of homage to the P-51 Mustang fighter plane from which Ford's pony car took its name. The Mustang plane was originally commissioned by Britain's Royal Air Force and built in the U.S. by North American Aviation. The only thing that would complete the present-day Mustang tribute would be a Rolls-Royce engine, as the P-51's full capabilities weren't fully realized until its original Allison V12 was retired in favor of the all-mighty Rolls-Royce Merlin 65.

The 1978 Ford Mustang II Cobra II we looked at last Friday was never sold in Great Britain, and for that, it could be argued, the Brits should be eternally grateful. Or so it would seem, given the comments eviscerating the car as crude and undeserving of the $21,000 asking price the seller has set for transferring its title. While it did look nice, its anemic engine and the general miasma of '70s mediocrity that surrounded it sealed its fate. In the end, that resulted in an overwhelming 86% 'No Dice' loss.