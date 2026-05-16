Why Leather Is Still The Ideal Material For Motorcycle Jackets

If you ride a motorcycle, chances are you've met the pavement a few times. Ask someone who joined the club recently, and they'll tell you the importance of wearing the right kind of protective clothing. In motorcycle land, whether you're a seasoned racer or a complete beginner, the last thing you want to cheap out on is the riding gear.

Picking the right combination of basic motorcycle gear — gloves, jacket, boots, and pants — depends on several factors, such as your riding style, body type, climate, and whether you ride your motorcycle daily. For instance, you might want a jacket with ventilation if you live someplace hot and humid. If, however, you frequent the track, then safety takes precedence over all-weather comfort. As you may be able to tell, there are compromises involved. And while there's no one material that magically does everything, if protection is your top priority, then leather is your best bet when it comes to motorcycle jackets.

The key reason behind leather's superiority over textiles lies in its high abrasion resistance. To put that into perspective, Ryan from the YouTube channel FortNine compares leather against other materials in a rather creative fashion — while being dragged behind a motorcycle. He concludes, after what is a reasonably fair real-world test, that — versus synthetic fabrics like nylon and polyester — leather is very tough, has high tensile strength, and is incredibly tear-resistant with relatively decent breathability. So naturally, the question is: why don't textile engineers come up with materials that mimic leather's fibrous structure? They have, but as explained in the video, the resin-based stuff may not hold up well during a hot slide.