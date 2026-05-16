Why Leather Is Still The Ideal Material For Motorcycle Jackets
If you ride a motorcycle, chances are you've met the pavement a few times. Ask someone who joined the club recently, and they'll tell you the importance of wearing the right kind of protective clothing. In motorcycle land, whether you're a seasoned racer or a complete beginner, the last thing you want to cheap out on is the riding gear.
Picking the right combination of basic motorcycle gear — gloves, jacket, boots, and pants — depends on several factors, such as your riding style, body type, climate, and whether you ride your motorcycle daily. For instance, you might want a jacket with ventilation if you live someplace hot and humid. If, however, you frequent the track, then safety takes precedence over all-weather comfort. As you may be able to tell, there are compromises involved. And while there's no one material that magically does everything, if protection is your top priority, then leather is your best bet when it comes to motorcycle jackets.
The key reason behind leather's superiority over textiles lies in its high abrasion resistance. To put that into perspective, Ryan from the YouTube channel FortNine compares leather against other materials in a rather creative fashion — while being dragged behind a motorcycle. He concludes, after what is a reasonably fair real-world test, that — versus synthetic fabrics like nylon and polyester — leather is very tough, has high tensile strength, and is incredibly tear-resistant with relatively decent breathability. So naturally, the question is: why don't textile engineers come up with materials that mimic leather's fibrous structure? They have, but as explained in the video, the resin-based stuff may not hold up well during a hot slide.
Leather has its problems
Aside from its protection, leather happens to be a great insulator and is generally a better material when it comes to repairability, according to Motorcycle Cruiser. While abrasion resistance is its strong point, leather is relatively heavy and may not be the best choice in rainy conditions.
Textile-based jackets do have their advantages while offering decent crash protection, especially at street speeds and in situations where there isn't a lot of sliding involved. Most high-end jackets do come with armor (with or without CE certification) in key areas like the elbows, forearms, and shoulders. By the way, CE, short for "Conformité Européenne" in French, is a European safety standard for consumer goods, which includes motorcycle riding gear. After testing, each garment is given a CE rating ranging from Class C to Class AAA, with AAA being the highest protection rating. However, unlike clothing, CE tests for armor are different and include Level 1 and Level 2 certifications. Class A fabric meets the minimum requirement for abrasion and impact, while Class B meets Class A's abrasion resistance but not its impact protection. AAA is almost always reserved for full-leather racing suits, but certain jackets and jeans also carry the rating.
The problem with textile jackets is that they're often for single use, meaning they may not be in a condition to offer protection during a second crash. Leather, on the other hand, can typically handle more than one crash, depending on the severity. Both materials have their own break-in periods, which, depending on the individual, may or may not affect their riding experience. One thing you really don't want to do is ride your motorcycle wearing fashion leather. However, unlike textiles, leather develops a nice patina over time, which adds to its overall appeal.