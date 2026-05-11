Watch As Shawn Langdon Makes The Fastest Drag Racing Run Ever
Despite FOX's claim that IndyCar is the "fastest seat in sports" the title truly belongs to the land rockets running in the NHRA. Sure, top fuel dragsters don't drive around in circles at high speeds for hours at a time, but the fastest an IndyCar has reached on track is just near the 240 mph mark. NHRA's dragsters, though, continue to school the open-wheel series with speed records that are on a minimum 100 mph faster done on just 1000 feet of track.
This past weekend, Shawn Langdon and his Kalitta Air top fuel dragster made NHRA history with a 345 mph run during the top qualifier round at South Georgia Motorsports Park. That 3.724-second run won him the provisional No. 1 spot in the Southern Nationals weekend and the top spot for the 2026 season so far. The video of Langdon's record-making run is so short you'll blink and miss as he flies past long-time NHRA veteran Tony Schumacher in the other lane, who made the same run in just over four seconds at a slow (yes, slow) 236.84 mph.
Moving on up to the top of the speed charts
The speed feat wasn't entirely unexpected, according to Langdon. In a post-race interview, he shared, "We were able to do that testing and some people had different ideas on what they thought, if it was legit or not. ... It's also good to be able to do that here, at this new track, in front of these new fans. I knew it was a good run, but I was actually a little surprised because you don't really notice the mile per hour."
Up until this weekend in Georgia, Brittany Force had been the name not only topping, but taking up most of the spots on NHRA's top-speed chart, owning eight of the top nine spots with several record-breaking runs in the year prior season. Langdon's 345 mph record may now top the speed charts, but Force still remains the queen of speed with eight of the now top 10 speed records in NHRA.
Whether a new record will be made in as much time as Langdon topped Force's time will remain to be seen this season. The line top fuel crews need to toe in order to make a run like that happen and not blow up the engine is a mighty fine one. But with the right ingredients, and of course, good track conditions, someone might just get as lucky as Langdon.