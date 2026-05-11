Watch As Shawn Langdon Makes The Fastest Drag Racing Run Ever

The speed feat wasn't entirely unexpected, according to Langdon. In a post-race interview, he shared, "We were able to do that testing and some people had different ideas on what they thought, if it was legit or not. ... It's also good to be able to do that here, at this new track, in front of these new fans. I knew it was a good run, but I was actually a little surprised because you don't really notice the mile per hour."

Up until this weekend in Georgia, Brittany Force had been the name not only topping, but taking up most of the spots on NHRA's top-speed chart, owning eight of the top nine spots with several record-breaking runs in the year prior season. Langdon's 345 mph record may now top the speed charts, but Force still remains the queen of speed with eight of the now top 10 speed records in NHRA.

Whether a new record will be made in as much time as Langdon topped Force's time will remain to be seen this season. The line top fuel crews need to toe in order to make a run like that happen and not blow up the engine is a mighty fine one. But with the right ingredients, and of course, good track conditions, someone might just get as lucky as Langdon.