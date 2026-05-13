Here's How Your Suspension Choice Can Affect Your SUV's Fuel Economy

Are you thinking about lifting your SUV? Maybe you like to take it off-road, and you want to increase your ride height enough to clear more rocks and avoid bottoming out. Or maybe you want to pimp your ride by raising it enough to put some big gnarly wheels on it so you can look like a boss as you roll through town. We respect both motivations, just know that lifting your SUV's suspension could have a deleterious effect on its gas mileage.

When it comes to fuel economy, raising an SUV's height can make it less aerodynamic, causing the engine to work harder. Then there's the extra weight of all the things you needed to add for your lift kit. That's going to cause your engine to use even more fuel. Lowering your car a couple of inches could have the opposite effect and slightly improve your gas mileage. In fact, some new cars today come with an active suspension that automatically adjusts the ride height depending on the speed. There are just some of the many ways that suspensions affect your SUV's fuel economy.