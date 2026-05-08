At $21,000, Would You Hate To Fall In Love With This 1978 Ford Mustang II Cobra II?

While today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang II Cobra II is all show and very little go, it still shows off very nicely. Let's see if it's nice enough to flash the significant cash the seller is asking for its sale.

If you know where to look when visiting the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, you can see vestiges of former attractions that have been long abandoned but aren't totally gone. There are the twin tunnels through the middle of the Matterhorn, where the Skyway gondolas once passed. Then there's the People Mover track, still snaking through Tomorrowland, and visible from the Monorail, but long-ago shuttered and now looking mildly post-apocalyptic.

In the automotive world, we see the detritus of brands long dead and sometimes only vaguely remembered. The 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass SL that came our way on Thursday is one such reminder of what once was. Despite its orphan status, the Olds wouldn't be too tough a car to maintain, and at $2,700, it would be dirt cheap to buy, as well. That was not lost on all of you, which was the deciding factor in the Cutlass cutting the mustard to the tune of a 78% 'Nice Price' win.