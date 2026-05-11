There Can Be Some Terrifying Stuff In Your Car's Air Filters

Dust, dirt, broken-up leaves, and even little insects. These are all things you can expect to find when changing your old air filter. You should complete this maintenance task every 15,000 to 30,000 miles on average, but it's worth delving into your car's manual for exact guidelines. In the same way that changing your car's oil can be an easy DIY job, so can changing the air filter. It's unlikely that swapping your air filter will set you back more than $50 or so for just the part, unless you're driving something a little special.

Still, just because changing an air filter out is cheap and easy, that doesn't mean folks always do it. Leaving one in too long can lead to clogs that eventually impact performance, but dust and debris are far from the weirdest things ever found blocking one of these filters.

Auto Stop Elite shared a video on Facebook in 2018 of shop staff finding and releasing a snake from a customer's air filter housing. Another Facebook video from Summit Racing asked followers to share the strangest things they had ever found changing air filters. Answers ranged from pounds of dog food to half a burrito and even ammunition.

These responses beg the question: Where does all this stuff come from? The ammo had been taped inside by a previous owner, but as for food, it's almost always stored by animals looking to make a nest away from harsh weather.