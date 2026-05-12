Only One Ramble Seat AMX Muscle Coupe Prototype Survived, And AMC Sold It For $50

Of the two or three Vignale AMXs, only Jairdine's has been seen since the prototypes were built. In Stakes' YouTube video, you can see Jairdine showing off the red one he allegedly bought for $50. He was said to have taken the AMX to car shows and events, where he could show it off to car enthusiasts, and he seemed quite proud of it. In the video, he mentions that the car was made in Italy and claims it only weighed 2,240 pounds, which is less than a current Mazda MX-5, but it packs a 290-cubic-inch V8.

Jairdine also mentions that he worked at the AMC plant for 15 years in the video and handed someone his card, which read "Mr. Prototype." Clearly, he was proud of his incredibly rare AMX. Later in the video, you hear from a different AMC employee, who mentions how another AMX was used as an alignment template, but he never explains what happened to it afterward. So, it seems that it was lost to time and potentially destroyed.

However, there is another video from YouTube channel CarsInDepth showing off what is allegedly a Vignale AMX in white. In the video, it has a door sticker that reads "American Motors AMX Prototype," with who seems to be its owner in the driver's seat saying that it's a prototype from 1966. Aside from that, and an explanation of to work the Ramble Seat and interior seatbelts, there's no other information in the video. Importantly, the video seems to have been made recently enough that it may indicate that a second Vignale AMX prototype is still alive out there. AMC is one of the most interesting American car companies, and there's even a documentary about it, so hopefully the two prototypes are out there somewhere.