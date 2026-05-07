At $2,700, Is This 1995 Olds Cutlass Supreme A Cut Above?

While its odometer may give away the game on today's Nice Price or No Dice Olds Cutlass, the rest of the car doesn't show the heavy miles, and the seller says it still runs strong. Let's see if this trooper comes with a price that keeps it in the running.

On his 1982 album 1999, Prince (alternatively, the artist formerly known as Prince) urged listeners of the album's titular song to "party like it's 1999." According to the song, the very next year might bring Judgment Day; hence, we should shake our collective tail feathers while we still have the chance. Wise words at any time and prescient considering that no one at the time was predicting the Y2K scare that would consume much of the media once 1999 arrived.

A similar thought of living for the moment surrounded the wickedly cool but likely very expensive-to-maintain 2006 Audi A8L W12 Quattro we considered on Wednesday. As many of you pointed out in the comments, while tempting, the car's $13,998 asking price would likely be only the tip of an otherwise very big iceberg when it comes to keeping its four rings flying. As few of us enjoy the resources of the Prince estate (R.I.P., Prince Rogers Nelson), the Audi's allure couldn't quite overcome its potential for future wallet-shredding disaster. As a result, and wishing not to live in the moment, you all voted it down in a narrow but decisive 55% 'No Dice' loss.