At $13,998, Will This 2006 Audi A8L W12 Quattro Prove A Rare Bargain?
Competing with BMW's 7 Series and the segment's standard-bearer, the Mercedes S-Class, Audi's A8 has always seemed like an also-ran. Let's see if this uber-rare — and claimed properly preserved — W12 edition is priced to win both our interest and our Nice Price or No Dice vote.
It seems like every generation has its collectible crap that, for a short period of time, tons of people spend hard-earned money on, only to cast aside when the fun and fad wears off. Whether it's Pet Rocks, Beanie Babies, or Labubu dolls, none of these frivolities is particularly enduring. That's why it's always intriguing to come across something well-kept long after the fad or favor has passed.
The 1985 Chrysler LeBaron convertible we considered on Tuesday was one such consumable good. No one, least of all its maker, ever expected a mass-produced, built-to-a-price car like the LeBaron to offer much joy to its owner after more than a few years of use. That made our car, which, according to its ad, had been "babied" for decades by its owner, such a unique proposition in this day and age. While a throwback car, it didn't come with an equally old-school price. At $12,000, even its limited collectible value was pushing the limit. That resulted in an overwhelming 88% 'No Dice' loss in the voting.
For what it's worth
Iain Tyrrell Cars Limited, located at the Hawarden Aerodrome, at the very north end of Wales, stakes its reputation on the nut-and-bolt restoration and ongoing maintenance of some of the world's rarest and most exotic classic cars. Think Lamborghini Miuras and Monteverdi 375s, and you'll get an idea. That renown made the 2006 Ford Mondeo ST220, which was the focus of last Sunday's video on the shop's Tyrrell's Classic Workshop YouTube channel, such an outlier. Even Iain noted that at the outset of the video, but explained that the hot wagon held massive sentimental value for its owner, who was willing to spend a huge amount of cash to restore it to what looks to be better-than-new condition. Some cars just elicit such loyalty and fealty, despite the cost and frustration in keeping them on the road.
Today's 2006 Audi A8L W12 Quattro might require such adoration to buy and maintain, as it might just prove a finicky and expensive plaything. The A8 is Audi's top-of-the-line executive attraction, and does battle with like range-toppers from BMW and Mercedes, either of which would typically be the more likely choice. This car, however, has a few tricks up its sleeve that make it a contender.
Same as the old boss
This A8 hails from the model's second generation, produced between 2003 and 2010. We're now on the model's fourth generation and, if you juxtapose this edition with the new one, it's remarkably difficult to tell much difference between the two. Oh sure, the new car has squintier headlamps and a narrower full-width tail lamp panel, but in silhouette, it's like they're twinsies.
This older model has the new car beat on a number of fronts, most important of which lies under the aluminum hood. It's there that the car's party piece resides: a 6.0-liter edition of Volkswagen's diabolically ingenious W12 gas engine. Shared with the contemporary VW Phaeton and various Bentleys, the W12 is more compact than Audi's 4.2-liter V8 and, at 444 horsepower, it corrals just as many ponies as the Lamborghini-derived and substantially longer V10 of the S8.
Behind that engine is a ZF-sourced six-speed automatic with Tiptronic shifting available. That feeds Audi's safe, secure Quattro AWD, ensuring all four wheels do their jobs. According to the ad, this A8 has been meticulously maintained by a local Audi dealer "since day one." To date, it sports a modest 105,000 miles and comes with a clean title and an unremarkable Carfax report. The smog has also been done for a muss-free transfer of that title. The seller notes that the tires are brand new; however, they are a Walmart staple, the unremarkable Lionhart brand, so another set might be in the cards.
Long, but not long in the tooth
Things are looking better above the off-brand tires. The factory alloys to which they are attached show little wear and no signs of curbing. This is the long-wheelbase L edition of the A8, which adds about 4.5 inches of rear legroom and overall length. That also gives it a limo-like gravitas, something elevated by the elegant black paint and simple brightwork. Overall, it remains an extremely handsome car with a commanding presence. The Auto Union-inspired trapezoidal grille was introduced on the W12 model and still looks good today.
It's a similar story in the cabin, only with more leather and wood and every accessory and feature that 2006 could offer. This is where the A8 shows its age, as the cabin is festooned with chiclet-sized buttons rather than fingerprint magnet screens. There is one screen in the dash, and that is driven by Audi's early MMI Multimedia Interface infotainment system, so it's not like the car's a knuckle-dragger or anything.
More screens are mounted on the backs of the front-seat headrests so backseat passengers can get in on the show. Everything in the cabin looks to be in excellent condition. Along with the car, the next owner will receive a plethora of paperwork, all original documentation and manuals, two keys and the rear-seat remote, and both the boot-mounted tool kit and the emergency kit in the rear armrest. That's a lot of stuff!
A whole lotta' car
Suffice to say, this Audi is all kinds of extra, as the youths say. It's likewise appreciably rare and a very atypical choice for either a classic sedan to pamper or as a daily driver. On the downside, it's unimaginably complicated, with that W12 engine, multiplex optical fiber electrical system, and adaptive air suspension among its most daunting aspects to nurse and maintain. When new, this complicated Q ship cost over $120,000, high even by Audi standards. At $13,998, this 20-year-vintage edition asks just a little over 10% of that. And, as we noted, it's not all that different in looks from the current model, which costs—you guessed it—over $100 grand and only comes with a V6.
What's your opinion on this classic A8 and that $13,998 asking price? Does that seem like a screamin' deal for someone looking for luxury? Or is this, like yesterday's LeBaron, another case of someone holding on too long to something few people will want?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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