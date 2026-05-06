At $13,998, Will This 2006 Audi A8L W12 Quattro Prove A Rare Bargain?

Competing with BMW's 7 Series and the segment's standard-bearer, the Mercedes S-Class, Audi's A8 has always seemed like an also-ran. Let's see if this uber-rare — and claimed properly preserved — W12 edition is priced to win both our interest and our Nice Price or No Dice vote.

It seems like every generation has its collectible crap that, for a short period of time, tons of people spend hard-earned money on, only to cast aside when the fun and fad wears off. Whether it's Pet Rocks, Beanie Babies, or Labubu dolls, none of these frivolities is particularly enduring. That's why it's always intriguing to come across something well-kept long after the fad or favor has passed.

The 1985 Chrysler LeBaron convertible we considered on Tuesday was one such consumable good. No one, least of all its maker, ever expected a mass-produced, built-to-a-price car like the LeBaron to offer much joy to its owner after more than a few years of use. That made our car, which, according to its ad, had been "babied" for decades by its owner, such a unique proposition in this day and age. While a throwback car, it didn't come with an equally old-school price. At $12,000, even its limited collectible value was pushing the limit. That resulted in an overwhelming 88% 'No Dice' loss in the voting.