The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice LeBaron claims it has been "Babied its Whole Life!" That shows in the ad's pictures and the low 39,601 miles on the odometer. Let's see if this fancy pants K-Car can, as a result, command some serious cash.

With the Pontiac Fiero in 1984, General Motors introduced a new and innovative form of construction, comprising a space-frame chassis upon which plastic outer body panels are bolted and riveted. This method of production expanded to GM's shovel-nose minivans and the Saturn marque's entire early lineup. Today, only Chevy's Corvette still waves the flag as a plastic fantastic, as GM has otherwise reverted to more traditional chassis-and-body combos.

That's not to say that plastic doesn't play an important role in the contemporary auto industry. But instead of body panels, it's in the form of vinyl wraps that allow cars to change colors, serve as rolling billboards, and, more generally, create wrapping work that AI won't eventually make obsolete.

The 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 we looked at on Monday had an eye-wearing yellow wrap over its more staid black factory finish. It also had a handful of mods, mostly focused on air flow. Based on the comments, most of you hated the mods and, even more, loathed the wrap. The added cost of undoing the tomfoolery put added onus on the $14,900 asking price, which, once the dust settled, ended up in a hefty 76% "No Dice" loss.