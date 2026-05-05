Amtrak Ads Are Going Full Luxury Car

But in reality train travel is a mixed bag when it comes to what is offered in the U.S., which is why, although this ad is fun to watch, it comes with some mixed feelings. Most train travel is tiresome, with ok seating, and semi-questionable bathrooms. For some travelers it's a novelty trip. But people also need trains to travel for everything from everyday commutes to once in a while trips. Really, the analogy can be also be applied to how cars are divided into luxury and "other."

Enter Amtrak's NextGen Acela trains, introduced at the end of August last year, offering the opposite of tired and "ok" fixtures. The high speed train's spacious trainsets can accommodate 386 passengers with nicer amenities like personal outlets, complimentary Wi-Fi, adjustable reading lights, and oh yes, nicer restrooms, all while reaching smooth speeds of up to 160 mph.

The NextGens high speed trains are only available to the Northeast corridor of Amtrak's service like to and from New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C. — where professional people regularly commute by train and can afford a more lux experience. Seating choices are limited to Business, priced closer to higher-end coach pricing on other trains, and First Class, which tend to be substantially more (approximately 2-4 times more than Business seating).