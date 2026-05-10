Do You Need To Take Driver's Ed If You're Over 18?

If you're over 18 and trying to get your first driver's license, you may be wondering if you need to take driver's ed. In most states, adults over a certain age can skip a formal driver's education class and go straight to the written and road tests, while a few states do not require any formal driver's ed at all.

Driver's ed is often viewed as a teen requirement, not an adult one, but that's not entirely accurate. All U.S. states and the District of Columbia feature some form of graduated driver licensing — meaning there are tiers of privileges that drivers work toward before obtaining their license. Of the fifty states, at least five specifically require driver's ed for all first-time drivers.

To be more specific, Texas requires a six-hour adult driver education course for all first-time drivers between 18 and 24 — not bad for a state known to be one of the easiest places to get a license. For example, Florida requires a drug and alcohol course (TLSAE) for first-time drivers, while Maryland and New York require driver's ed for all new drivers outright.