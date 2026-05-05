These Are The Famously Unreliable Cars You Would Magically Make Reliable

Having magical powers or getting three wishes from some sort of fairy godparent would be sick as hell. There's no doubt about that. I mean, the ability to do whatever you want is pretty hard to beat. For us car enthusiasts, we could even put those powers to use for something that would only benefit us: changing reality to make famously unreliable cars actually reliable. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what unreliable car — if you had some sort of mythical ability — would you turn reliable. There was also the added caveat (which many of you ignored) that you could only pick one car. Because of that, you had to choose very carefully. I mean, why waste such an awesome ability on a car that 1) isn't that unreliable and 2) doesn't cost that much to fix? To make your wish/magic worth it, you've gotta pick a real POS.

Luckily, you all did, and that's why there are some really wonderful cars that just happen to be ruinously terrible to maintain on today's list. That's enough out of me, though. How about you scroll on down below and check out the famously unreliable cars your fellow Jalops would magically turn reliable? If your car is on the list, I hope you're either rich or you've got the requisite magical powers.