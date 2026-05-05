These Are The Famously Unreliable Cars You Would Magically Make Reliable
Having magical powers or getting three wishes from some sort of fairy godparent would be sick as hell. There's no doubt about that. I mean, the ability to do whatever you want is pretty hard to beat. For us car enthusiasts, we could even put those powers to use for something that would only benefit us: changing reality to make famously unreliable cars actually reliable. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.
I wanted to know what unreliable car — if you had some sort of mythical ability — would you turn reliable. There was also the added caveat (which many of you ignored) that you could only pick one car. Because of that, you had to choose very carefully. I mean, why waste such an awesome ability on a car that 1) isn't that unreliable and 2) doesn't cost that much to fix? To make your wish/magic worth it, you've gotta pick a real POS.
Luckily, you all did, and that's why there are some really wonderful cars that just happen to be ruinously terrible to maintain on today's list. That's enough out of me, though. How about you scroll on down below and check out the famously unreliable cars your fellow Jalops would magically turn reliable? If your car is on the list, I hope you're either rich or you've got the requisite magical powers.
Cadillac XLR
Also, parts are available and reasonable to replace. Many times I've said no to a well priced used example but been scared off by the potential Northstar and top issues
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Such an awesome car, looks great, drives great, but comes with that Italian reliability.
Submitted by: Michael Tonelli
Volkswagen Phaeton
It was an amazing car, especially in W12 form. I want one that runs forever without issue, please.
Submitted by: DTEL77
E60 BMW M5
Easy. BMW E60 M5, and its gloriously fragile V10.
Submitted by: teauxmater
Jaguar XJR
The 00's era XJRs.
Submitted by: Chongolian
Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI
5.0L twin turbo diesel with 310 hp and 553 ft-lb of torque. With flawless reliability? YES PLEASE.
Submitted by: msuitepyon
Saab 9-5
SAAB 9-5 sedans and wagons. Love those! I like that they are a bit boxier in styling than modern cars, I love the features inside, especially night mode and the air cooled seats. The huge trunk on the sedan. The tough cage. Just need to solve the pesky electrical problems.
Submitted by: MMOSB
BMW 6 Series
Most recent BMW 6 series. They got the styling right. In dark colors it looks stunning. If it had Lexus LS type quality instead of plastics that crack and dissolve after so many heat cycles and age, it would be a car to keep 20+ years.
Submitted by: Tex
Volkswagen CC
I always thought the VW CC was a nice looking car but would NEVER buy one.I actually enjoy driving the cars I own.
Submitted by: Bruno
Land Rover Range Rover
Maybe Range Rovers' reliability isn't as terrible as their running jokes make them out to be. But it was enough that it prevented me from buying one. I would love a reliable Defender or Rover.
Submitted by: Long time lurker
996 Porsche 911
Early 2000s P-car's IMS and cylinder bore issues. Some of those are very cheap and the potential issues could be part of that reason but they're such good cars and it's a shame that those issues exist.
Submitted by: FragOut