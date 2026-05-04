At $14,900, Would You Call It A Wrap On This 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8?

While you might not want to take today's Nice Price or No Dice Jeep Grand Cherokee off-roading, the 420 horsepower it has on tap means it'll probably be plenty of fun on the street. Let's see if this Hemi-powered beast is priced to move.

If someone can afford a Ferrari but opts for the lugubrious and unnecessary Purosangue crossover over any of the company's similarly priced sports cars, can you really trust their judgment on anything? Similarly, if Lamborghini cash is at hand and the choice taken is to spend it on (or more likely, lease) a cockroach-looking Urus, then you can bet that individual likely misses the days of Juicy Couture and Jersey Shore.

The only sports car maker to transition to the uber-profitable world of SUVs and crossovers without embarrassing itself is Porsche. And thank goodness it did, since those models have provided the ready cash to allow the continuation of and expansion of its sports car line.

The 1987 Porsche 924S that we looked at last Friday was representative of the kind of cars Porsche was building before it was flush with crossover cash. While a bit beat-upon and in need of some repairs, that old-school sports car held a lot of appeal. So too did its $5,500 asking price, which you all awarded an 84% 'Nice Price' win to close out our week.