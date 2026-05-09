Is There A Difference Between Big Truck Engine Coolant And Car Engine Coolant?

There are many differences between passenger-car engines and big-truck motors, but there's really only one major difference between their coolants: the additives packages. That's mostly a result of the differences between heavy-duty diesel engines and all the rest.

That's because those bigger diesels are at risk of cavitation. To help solve overheating problems and make it easier to service these vehicles, engineers developed wet cylinder sleeve liners, which allow coolant to flow between the cylinders bored into the block and the liners. It works, but the liners can vibrate, causing tiny bubbles to form in the coolant (cavitation). Those bubbles may be small, but they can implode with enough force to damage the metal of the liners. With that in mind, a type of additive is added to wet-sleeve engines to inhibit cavitation damage by creating a strong physical barrier on the metal. Most car engines, and most HD passenger gas and diesel engines, don't have wet-sleeve liners. So, they don't need cavitation protection. That said, as we talked about when we explained sleeving an engine block, the setup is popular with aftermarket tuners. You can find wet-sleeve liners in the occasional old Rolls-Royce, too, like that Silver Spirit we saw get hucked around The Nürburgring.

Anti-cavitation protection is so important that you should avoid using standard coolant in an engine that needs it. You can use the special coolant in regular cars, though, because the cavitation protection doesn't harm the motor.