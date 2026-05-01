At $5,500, Is This 1987 Porsche 924 S A Stealthy Steal?

By dropping the more powerful engine from the 944 into the lighter 924, Porsche created a bit of a sleeper with the last of the line 924 S. Today's Nice Price or No Dice edition has some bumps and bruises, but seems solid enough to consider. Let's see how solid its price might be.

Erik Carlsson (Carlsson på taket!) may be the best-known of rally racers to have turned a studded tire in anger for Saab, but it's Greta Molander who is perhaps the most interesting. A rally racer and travel tome writer, Molander began her rally career in 1929 and participated in her first Monte Carlo Rally in 1933. She also won the Women's Class at the first-ever European Rally Championship. That achievement was reached behind the wheel of a Saab 92 rally racer, and, in fact, it was Molander—not Carlsson—who gave Saab its first rally win.

It was those heroics and history that the 1970 Saab 95 wagon we looked at on Thursday sought to emulate and express. A project most of the way to the finish line, the rare and oddball V4-powered little Swede also sought $16,500 for its sale and someone quirky enough to bring it in for the win. That win will have to wait, however, as you all gave the 95 and that price a hefty 75% 'No Dice' loss.