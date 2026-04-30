At $16,500, Would You Rally To This 1970 Saab 95 Wagon's Cause?
According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Saab 95 is "stubborn like a mule," and requires some experience to drive and enjoy. Let's see if its price tag makes that education worth the effort.
The wheels on the 1986 Chevy Corvette convertible we looked at on Wednesday feature a canted-blade turbine design that, among Corvette enthusiasts, has earned them the nickname "salad shooter." The design also means that the wheels are side-specific, with the blades able to face forward as intended or backward if mounted inattentively.
Those wheels were just one factory-original aspect of the 'Vette, making it a bit of a time capsule. Another was the odd but endearing Doug Nash manual transmission, which is a far more engaging option than the available automatic. Add to that great overall condition and remarkably low mileage, and the drop-top 'Vette proved a winner. At $18,500, however, it didn't come out a champion in our voting, earning a narrow but decisive 55% 'No Dice' loss.
Super rare and super weird
While yesterday's Corvette needed nothing and was a well-preserved example of its oeuvre, such a description is unfitting of today's 1970 Saab 95 wagon. A rare sight in the U.S. due to small sales when new and the nature of attrition, this little wagon still will stand out wherever it rolls.
Saab introduced the 95 in 1960 as a two-door wagon version of the 93 sedan. Laudably, it continued in series production all the way until 1978. Over the years, it gained the updates that shifted the 93 to the 96; however, unlike the sedan, it maintained its 95 nomenclature throughout that model run. American market sales ended after 1973.
Originally powered by a two-stroke triple, the 95 switched to a 1.7-liter four-stroke V4 primarily for the U.S. market, where emissions regulations took a dim view of two-stroke engines. The V4s were sourced from Ford of Germany, where they powered the FWD Taunus. A fun party conversation starter is the fact that the Taunus' powertrain was what Ford dropped into the company's very first car to carry the Mustang badge, the mid-engined Mustang I of 1962. Another fun fact is that, as tiny as the 95s are, they were intended to seat seven, with a small rear-facing bench in the back, adding two seats to the front-facing five.
Rack, på taket
This Saab has undergone an extensive restoration and build-out as a homage to rally cars of yore, as though it were the weapon of choice for racing legend Erik Carlsson (R.I.P.). Unfortunately, its builder suffered a debilitating stroke before completing the work.
It's a long way along, though, and the car appears to be perfectly serviceable and in working order, even if, as the seller notes in the ad, it does require some initiative and finesse to operate.
The ad also lists a litany of parts and work that have already gone into the car. As part of the Rally look, the 95 has been fitted with huge driving lights ahead of the grille, and a rack on the roof, potentially for a knobby spare. The paint is all new, as is the interior. Both feature a patina of use that the seller assures is on purpose and intended to add to the car's aura of being a rally workhorse. Soccer Ball alloys from a Sonnet have been fitted with new tires and maintain a family-friendly appearance.
Finishing the job
There's much more that has gone into this car to bring it up to snuff, but more work needs to be done. The interior is clean and features new upholstery and a hilarious "Saab Rules" sticker ahead of the passenger seat. Despite the work done, the dash cap is still all wavy-gravy, and the carpet on the right wheel arch is detached and flopping. There's also a good bit of chipping in the paint on the steering column from years of keys dangling from the ignition switch rubbing there.
Behind that is the column shifter for the four-speed manual. A necessary feature of the two-stroke Saabs was a free-wheel function on the transmission that allowed the engine to continue running—and hence oiling—during downhill runs. That feature was kept on the four-stroke cars, although it's wholly unnecessary. It is a great way to terrify passengers, though. Another plus: the racing seatbelts are a nice touch, and so is the dash-mounted switch box for various electrical elements.
Suffice to say, this Saab is a long way down the restoration rabbit hole, but still needs a Mad Hatter to bring it over the finish (not Finnish, it's Swedish) line. The Saab comes with a clean title and a goofball 500 miles listed in the ad.
Deserving of a good home
Obviously, this car/project isn't for everyone. Most people wouldn't even recognize the 95 if they met one on the street. This is instead for a very narrow niche of Saab enthusiasts, of which there must be... oh, I don't know, dozens?
It's also not for the empty-pocketed, as the price tag is a substantial $16,500. The seller justifies the asking price by showing comps from Kelly Blue Book and Bring a Trailer that, they say, show the value of the car being much higher. We'll just have to see about that.
What's your take on this Saab "Rally Car" 95 and that $16,500 price point? Does that seem fair, all things considered? Or is that price a red flag that gives this homage racer a black flag for value?
You decide!
Portland, Oregon, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to Don R. for the hookup!
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