At $16,500, Would You Rally To This 1970 Saab 95 Wagon's Cause?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Saab 95 is "stubborn like a mule," and requires some experience to drive and enjoy. Let's see if its price tag makes that education worth the effort.

The wheels on the 1986 Chevy Corvette convertible we looked at on Wednesday feature a canted-blade turbine design that, among Corvette enthusiasts, has earned them the nickname "salad shooter." The design also means that the wheels are side-specific, with the blades able to face forward as intended or backward if mounted inattentively.

Those wheels were just one factory-original aspect of the 'Vette, making it a bit of a time capsule. Another was the odd but endearing Doug Nash manual transmission, which is a far more engaging option than the available automatic. Add to that great overall condition and remarkably low mileage, and the drop-top 'Vette proved a winner. At $18,500, however, it didn't come out a champion in our voting, earning a narrow but decisive 55% 'No Dice' loss.