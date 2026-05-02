It Took A Decade To Find Enough Real Parts For This Home-Built F1 Car

Buying a race car can be really expensive. Buying a working Formula 1 car even more so. You could in theory build one, but what would that cost you, and would it feasibly run on track? For one British man, it took 10 years and a mere fraction of the cost of ones you could bid for post-season. That is, if you're even allowed to run them on track. The question then comes down to whether or not the savings are worth the wait?

UK motorsport enthusiast and former electrician Kevin Thomas has been obsessed with F1 cars since his childhood, and quite especially with the car's inner workings. A visit in 2008 to a Renault dealership, where he encountered an F1 car in person, really set the spark to actually own one. And like any of us shiny car-wanting fiends, Thomas immediately thought, "I want one. I've got to have one."

His first foray at "ownership" was a BAR Honda F1 monocoque he built into a display car — no powertrain included. Display be damned though because like the rest of us motorized delusional enthusiasts, a display car just wasn't enough race car. He wanted a real one that he could show the world, and also take to the track.