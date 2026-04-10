Ayrton Senna's First F1 Car Will Be Auctioned Off This Month
While Ayrton Senna may be best remembered for his championship-winning season at McLaren, the Brazilian Formula 1 made his debut at a much smaller British team. RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off the Toleman TG183, Senna's first F1 car, later this month in Monaco. While the chassis up for sale never raced in the principality's famous harborside race, it would still be eligible to contest the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. The auction house estimates that it could sell for between $3,250,000 – $4,450,000.
Senna raced the TG183B-05 in the four opening rounds of the 1984 season in Brazil, South Africa, Belgium and San Marino. Most remember this Toleman for its double rear wing and radiator mounted in the front wing. Many original features specific to the Brazilian's car are still intact, including "Aryton" being misspelled on the footrest. The chassis is fitted with a period-correct Hart 415T inline-four engine with a rebuilt turbocharger and transmission.
Senna's debut in the TG183B-05 wasn't quite indicative of his F1 career to come. The future three-time world champion lined up 16th on the grid for the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix. He was the race's first retirement after his turbo failed on the eighth lap. Senna would have a better showing during the next round in South Africa, where he finished sixth, scoring his first-ever point in the world championship.
Chassis No. 5 wasn't perfect, but it was start of something special
The TG183B would be replaced by the Toleman TG184, in which Senna famously finished second during a soaking-wet Monaco Grand Prix. The race officials controversially stopped the event as Senna passed Alain Prost for the lead. Despite its successor's highlights, the TG183B-05 hasn't been forgotten and has made public appearances over the years. Sky Sports organized a demo run in the car for Alpine driver Pierre Gasly to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Senna's debut and the 30th anniversary of his death. Gasly said after the experience:
"I can't remember such an incredible experience... Driving Senna's first-ever F1 car exceeded all my expectations... It was so emotional... The purity of the driving is incredible... A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I will never forget... Very, very special."
It was appropriate for an Alpine driver to take the wheel of the TG183B because Enstone-based Toleman evolved into the French factory team through transactions over the past four decades. Benetton would acquire the team ahead of the 1986 season, eventually winning the world championship with a young Michael Schumacher in 1994 and 1995. Renault would take the reins at Enstone in 2000 to revive its F1 team. Those early years would be the pinnacle of Fernando Alonso's career with his title wins in 2005 and 2006. Team Enstone has struggled to return to the championship conversation, but they certainly have fond memories and beautiful machines to look back on.