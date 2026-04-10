Ayrton Senna's First F1 Car Will Be Auctioned Off This Month

While Ayrton Senna may be best remembered for his championship-winning season at McLaren, the Brazilian Formula 1 made his debut at a much smaller British team. RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off the Toleman TG183, Senna's first F1 car, later this month in Monaco. While the chassis up for sale never raced in the principality's famous harborside race, it would still be eligible to contest the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. The auction house estimates that it could sell for between $3,250,000 – $4,450,000.

Senna raced the TG183B-05 in the four opening rounds of the 1984 season in Brazil, South Africa, Belgium and San Marino. Most remember this Toleman for its double rear wing and radiator mounted in the front wing. Many original features specific to the Brazilian's car are still intact, including "Aryton" being misspelled on the footrest. The chassis is fitted with a period-correct Hart 415T inline-four engine with a rebuilt turbocharger and transmission.

Senna's debut in the TG183B-05 wasn't quite indicative of his F1 career to come. The future three-time world champion lined up 16th on the grid for the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix. He was the race's first retirement after his turbo failed on the eighth lap. Senna would have a better showing during the next round in South Africa, where he finished sixth, scoring his first-ever point in the world championship.