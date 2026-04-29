New York City Is Putting The 'Park' Back In Park Avenue

Way back in the day, New York City's Park Avenue was so named for the park that ran through its center. That park was reduced down to a small median in 1927, to add room for more cars, but it seems New York City's new leadership is looking to turn the clock back those hundred years. The city comptroller's office revealed two plans today to reduce the number of traffic lanes on Park Avenue, and expand the median back into the pedestrian park it used to be.

The plans, publicized by comptroller Mark Levine, are set to stretch from East 46th Street to East 57th Street — from midtown, where the street splits around Grand Central, very nearly to the height of Central Park. Both proposals include pedestrian walking paths through the center of Park Avenue, alongside greenery, seating areas, and art installations, and one adds bike paths into the mix to separate two-wheeled traffic from the surrounding cars.