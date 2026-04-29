Learn To Drive Like It's The 1970s With This Aetna Drivotrainer Simulator
There's a sim rig for sale on Bring a Trailer right now, but it isn't the cool kind that makes you feel like an F1 driver or an engineer for a car company. Instead, this thing will make you feel like you're taking your driver's test behind the wheel of a Chevrolet in 1974. If that seems like your idea of a good time, then get your bid-clicking finger ready — there's five days left in the auction, and the top bid is just $151 as of the time of this writing.
It's called a Drivotrainer, and was made by Doron Precision Systems to simulate driving on American roads to help with driver's ed. However, it was Aetna Insurance Company that had the Drivotrainer system created in 1953, debuting it at the Brooklyn High School for Automotive Trades. This specific one is said to be from the late 1970s, according to the seller, and that looks about right, judging by the steering wheel and gauges that were taken from a Chevy Impala.
How does it work and what can you do with it?
Can you actually use it to learn how to drive? Without the accompanying screen and instructor, probably not. The Drivotrainer worked by having student drivers sit in it while in front of a screen, showing a pre-recorded driving route. The student's inputs would then be sent to a computer that would print out their results, and an instructor would grade them. So as a standalone device, this Drivotrainer isn't much good as a training tool.
That doesn't mean it's a worthless antique, though. It's essentially a complete driving sim rig, just without the computer. It has a seat, a steering wheel, three pedals, a manual shifter, a gauge cluster, and even a manual handbrake. Surely, someone can fit a gaming PC and monitor on there and turn it into a fully-functioning vintage racing simulator. OK, so it's a bit clunky and looks like a '70s washing machine, so it won't match the aesthetics of most bedrooms or gaming rooms. Still, it'd be a fun project for anyone who's handy and digs classic cars.
Although, perhaps I've spent too much time on the internet because my next thought was whether someone could K-swap it and turn it into the most terrifying but fantastic go-kart imaginable.