Learn To Drive Like It's The 1970s With This Aetna Drivotrainer Simulator

There's a sim rig for sale on Bring a Trailer right now, but it isn't the cool kind that makes you feel like an F1 driver or an engineer for a car company. Instead, this thing will make you feel like you're taking your driver's test behind the wheel of a Chevrolet in 1974. If that seems like your idea of a good time, then get your bid-clicking finger ready — there's five days left in the auction, and the top bid is just $151 as of the time of this writing.

It's called a Drivotrainer, and was made by Doron Precision Systems to simulate driving on American roads to help with driver's ed. However, it was Aetna Insurance Company that had the Drivotrainer system created in 1953, debuting it at the Brooklyn High School for Automotive Trades. This specific one is said to be from the late 1970s, according to the seller, and that looks about right, judging by the steering wheel and gauges that were taken from a Chevy Impala.