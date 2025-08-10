This Sim Racing Tool Became A Secret Weapon For F1 (And Car Companies)

If your idea of racing games is based on Pole Position or Hard Drivin', you'll be shocked at how much modern sim racing is like jacking into the Matrix. In my office I have a VR headset, Logitech steering wheel, gated shifter, and a gaming PC more powerful than the holodeck on "Star Trek." With this setup, blasting around Laguna Seca in a Ferrari F40 is no longer a dream, but a Tuesday afternoon. While "boomer shooters" like Selaco and Dusk are making retro gaming cool again, especially for people without killer gaming rigs or the latest consoles, sim racing is going the opposite direction.

Reality is the benchmark, and developers are doing everything they can to ape it. BeamNG, one of your favorite automotive video games, is now working with automotive testing firm Calspan to perfectly replicate tire physics. Assetto Corsa, long considered the gold standard for sim racing, laser-scanned tracks like the Nürburgring Nordshleife, Silverstone Circuit, and Brands Hatch for crazy accuracy. iRacing is so realistic it might as well be a job.

What's truly nuts is how much sim racing returns the favor to the real world. One of the OG sim racing games, 2005's rFactor, has a professional brother that wears a suit and tie, and it's been available exclusively to professional clients since its 2007 introduction (sorry about that, regular consumers). It's called rFpro, formerly rFactor Pro, and it not only helps F1 teams train drivers, but it's also educating autonomous driving systems.