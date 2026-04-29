At $18,500, Is This Low-Mileage 1986 Chevy Corvette The Gold Standard?

Being a car that's all-original, low mileage, in terrific shape, and from 1986 is a laudable achievement. Today's Corvette convertible is all of those things. Let's see if its price tag marks yet another notable achievement.

Opening doors is important in both career paths and, in the automotive world, for easing ingress and egress to a vehicle's interior. Save for some dune buggies and brass-era buckboards, most cars and trucks have doors. Some have two per side, while others have four for even more convenience. There have even been vans, pickups, and a few cars with three doors, adding an extra portal on the passenger side.

The 2008 Cadillac DTS stretched limousine we looked at on Tuesday has them all beat. It possesses six—count 'em, six!—doors offering access to three full rows of seating. The door-multiplying conversion appeared to be very well executed, and the seller claimed the car was a turnkey money maker that needed nothing. That combo worked in the seller's favor as you all awarded the long-shot Caddy's $8,500 asking price a solid 61% "Nice Price" win.