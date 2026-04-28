These Sedans Need To Be Revived Right Now
Nothing remains in fashion forever, and the dominance of the crossover SUV might come to an end in the coming years. The market forces that led automakers to produce a glut of crossover models are slowly disappearing. President Trump's proposed rollback of emissions standards would, strangely, reclassify crossovers as cars rather than light trucks. This move would put the segment under more strict standard. Not to mention, recent sales figures indicate that buyers are starting to feel fatigued by crossovers.
Appropriately, we asked our readers last week which sedans need to be revived right now. Commenters submitted their own personal favorites and critically acclaimed classics. The comment section was filled with a decent mix of defunct domestic models, such as the Cadillac DeVille, and foreign models no longer sold in the United States. It's safe to say that sedans still have vocal fans. Without further ado, these are the sedans that need to make a comeback:
Mazda6
The Mazda6. Imagine a sports sedan from Mazda that uses their turbo i6. Even better – make a wagon version as well.
Submitted by: JonRob 951
Buick Park Avenue
A big, comfy Buick. I want plush seats, not sport seats. I want to float along the road. I want lots of torque and a big trunk. I want it to feel very American. I don't want it Ring-tested. I want a highway cruiser.
Submitted by: drb1986
Cadillac DeVille
Cadillac DeVille. My grandfather had one in the late 90s. It was the pinnacle of old man luxury in the 80s and 90s.
Submitted by: BNonymous
Toyota Avalon
Please bring back the Avalon... preferably the 2nd gen with bench seats and column shift. It was so comfortable that when I went to pick it up from my mechanic who replaced the timing belt, his wife told me she had found him sound asleep across the front seat. She got worried when he wouldn't answer his phone, so she went to the garage and found him snoring in the car. I really miss that car.
Submitted by: Bruno
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion. Four-door (and wagon). But an EV, with platform of the E-Mustang. And Ford can call it the E-Fusion.
Submitted by: Tigersharktoo
Volvo 240/740
I have said this before and I will say it again, Volvo needs to bring back the 240, and the 740 wagon with the classic setup of RWD. Update the red top turbo motor, ONE SCREEN! (and one screen only vasiliy!) The see-through headrests, physical HVAC controls, and you create a Eurosport spec, with a LSD, magnetic dampers and no rear seat, now you got something!
Submitted by: TexasJalopySlinger
Ford Taurus
Now. There's an American car that knows exactly what you're looking for, TAURUS!
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
Infiniti Q45/56/70
Infiniti Q45/56/70. A big, long, Japanese Lincoln Town Car.
Yes, I know everyone fawns over the Lexus LS, but for me, the V8-powered big Infinitis were always the cooler pick for completely oddball reasons.
The First Gen Q45 had a lack of a grille that could even be a hallmark if they came back with an EREV version.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Chevy SS
Chevy SS. It would probably meet the same fate, but a few more years of them on the used market would be awesome.
Submitted by: GreySpace
Chrysler Fifth Avenue
Chrysler needs to bring back the Fifth Avenue. Borrow some architecture from the Pacifica to get a beltline almost as high as the roof of the K-body Fifth Avenue, but make it flat towable because about 1,200 RVers per year need to replace their Lincoln MKT with something that looks expensive. Sell another 1,200 per year to livery services to replace their Kia Amanti fleet and shut the model down after three years for poor sales. Lose 850 million to prove that the Chrysler brand can't die, no matter how many times they've done this. It's like Great Aunt Barb who's 93 and feels fine despite living on cigarettes, potato chips, and vodka since Uncle Tony died in Korea.
Submitted by: rMan