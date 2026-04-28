These Sedans Need To Be Revived Right Now

Nothing remains in fashion forever, and the dominance of the crossover SUV might come to an end in the coming years. The market forces that led automakers to produce a glut of crossover models are slowly disappearing. President Trump's proposed rollback of emissions standards would, strangely, reclassify crossovers as cars rather than light trucks. This move would put the segment under more strict standard. Not to mention, recent sales figures indicate that buyers are starting to feel fatigued by crossovers.

Appropriately, we asked our readers last week which sedans need to be revived right now. Commenters submitted their own personal favorites and critically acclaimed classics. The comment section was filled with a decent mix of defunct domestic models, such as the Cadillac DeVille, and foreign models no longer sold in the United States. It's safe to say that sedans still have vocal fans. Without further ado, these are the sedans that need to make a comeback: