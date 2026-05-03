This Striped Road Design Helps India Slow Traffic And Protect Wildlife

Infrastructure is quite possibly one of the least attractive words in the English language. And yet, drivers are obsessed with thinking about it. We just call it by other names: pot holes, construction, and frost heaves. Traffic jams star on news reports and earn more sympathy than the flu, as it's hard not to hate being slowed down. Our economy and livelihoods depend on safe, healthy roads, but our outdated infrastructure is garbage.

Know who else isn't too jazzed about it? Wildlife. Pew Charitable Trust research estimated that there are between 1,000,000 and 2,000,000 motor vehicle crashes involving large animals like deer on over 4,000,000 miles of U.S. roads each year. And that's not to mention other creatures and all the other different ways American highways kill animals. Naturally, this is a global issue, and one solution that's being tested on India's National Highway 45 in Madhya Pradesh could prove to be worth emulating.

The wildlife protection features of the project include fencing and underpasses, which work together to guide animals toward safe passage. That's not so revolutionary; a massive California wildlife crossing is in the same ballpark. What's unique is the vibrant red pattern — inspired by red-painted speed zones on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai — being applied to the road surface. That pattern is meant to help motorists be mindful of the natural habitat they're driving through, and to make sure they slow down for safety.