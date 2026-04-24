Is Somebody Hunting America's Aerospace Engineers And Scientists?

At first glance, the list of the missing and the dead makes for a terrifying read. The general who ran the Air Force's most advanced, secretive aerospace laboratory. Another former Air Force officer who was about to enter whistleblower hearings. Three scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Two people from the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the heir of the Manhattan Project where America still does its most sensitive nuclear weapons research. Plus a world leader in nuclear fusion, an astrophysicist, and a chemical expert. It's enough to make one wonder if the nation's engineering and scientific brainpower, particularly around national security, is being targeted. A hostile foreign power, quietly decapitating America's dominance in these sectors?

Well, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are, in fact, wondering. They have request a briefing on the disappearances and deaths, sending open letters to the leaders of the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, FBI, and NASA. They demand answers. In response, the FBI is "spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists," per CNN.

But before you say there is a serious threat to the country, let's dig a little deeper. Start at the top: the first occurrence on the list is the death of Michael David Hicks, which happened all the way back in 2023. That should be your first clue: we're talking about ten incidents spread over the last three years. If this is some sort of assassin or broader operation, they are moving very slowly. And just who is Mr. Hicks? He was a JPL scientist who specialized in asteroids and comets. Noble work to be sure, but if you were a hostile power trying to hurt America's defenses, is this the guy you'd target? You'd have to be thinking very, very long-range, like maybe without Hicks, we won't detect a giant meteor headed for Earth.