At $7,500, Is This 1996 Winnebago Vectra Grand Tour A Pretty Big Deal?

Motorhomes come in all shapes and sizes, and this Winnie's shape and size are, respectively, rectangular and huge. That 35 in the name represents the home-away-from-home's overall length in feet. At over 96 inches, it's also pretty darn wide. In fact, the model's brochure (pdf) contains the following warning:

The Vectra Grand Tour floorplans feature a widebody design – over 96". In making your purchase decision, you should be aware that some states restrict access on some or all state roads to 96" in body width. Before making your purchase decision, you should confirm the road usage laws in the states of interest to you.

Of course, should you choose to simply park the Vectra at the curb and throw a "For Rent" sign in the window, that would prove to be a moot point. Such a large-and-in-charge size does have its benefits inside and for its under-the-floor storage compartments. The living area offers a full galley, a dry head with a separate shower and foot bath, a dinette, and an en suite owner's cabin in the back featuring a queen-sized bed. According to the seller, both interior and exterior could stand some cosmetic work. That's made obvious but not too onerous in the ad's pictures. There's nothing overwhelming on the inside, it seems, nor is there anything that would require a hazmat suit. The motorhome also appears to have all its glass intact, and aside from missing some trim and one rear corner cap, it's in pretty decent shape on the outside.