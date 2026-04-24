These Are The Single Things You Would Change About Your Cars

Earlier this week we asked you to show some vulnerability and share one thing about your beloved car that you would like to change, if you somehow had a magic wand. I must say, I'm impressed by all of your eagerness to share the little quibbles you have your cars, and there were way more great answers than I could include here, so I implore you to go back and read the other answers, or just share a little anecdote in the comments here.

I said that I would change my 2017 Mini Cooper S Four-Door Hardtop's firm, stiff, crashy, harsh ride quality, at least in the normal drive mode. My car is fitted with the optional 17-inch wheels — 16s were standard — but they're not even the largest wheel diameter offered, so I hesitate to imagine how harsh the ride is in Minis with the 18-inch wheels. Swapping the OEM runflat tires for a nice pair of performance summer tires did wonders for the ride quality and driving dynamics of my car, but it's still mighty firm. So that's what I said, but you're here to read what your classmates said, so here are a few of my favorite answers.