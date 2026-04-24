These Are The Single Things You Would Change About Your Cars
Earlier this week we asked you to show some vulnerability and share one thing about your beloved car that you would like to change, if you somehow had a magic wand. I must say, I'm impressed by all of your eagerness to share the little quibbles you have your cars, and there were way more great answers than I could include here, so I implore you to go back and read the other answers, or just share a little anecdote in the comments here.
I said that I would change my 2017 Mini Cooper S Four-Door Hardtop's firm, stiff, crashy, harsh ride quality, at least in the normal drive mode. My car is fitted with the optional 17-inch wheels — 16s were standard — but they're not even the largest wheel diameter offered, so I hesitate to imagine how harsh the ride is in Minis with the 18-inch wheels. Swapping the OEM runflat tires for a nice pair of performance summer tires did wonders for the ride quality and driving dynamics of my car, but it's still mighty firm. So that's what I said, but you're here to read what your classmates said, so here are a few of my favorite answers.
A more space-efficient gear selctor
Love my Honda, but I hate the push button gear selectors in the center console. I wish it was a conventional shift lever, or the buttons should be moved to the dash, and open up storage space in the center. A year into ownership, and its still not intuitive. Runner up, is the Auto Stop/Start that has to be switched off every time.
Submitted by: Singletrack
Make it stop rusting
The one thing I would change about my 2010 GMC Canyon SLE regular-cab, 5-speed pickup is it's proclivity to rust. It was a rust-free California truck when I bought it in 2015. 10 years later the rocker panels are pretty much gone.
It's a great truck, and I'd love to keep it for another 30 years. But it will collapse before then.
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
Remove auto stop/start
My latest vehicle has auto stop/start and I hate that with a firey passion. Being a manual transmission driver, it feels like the vehicle stalled. And most of the stops around my area are just a few seconds, let ME decide when to turn the engine off. I don't need the wear and tear on the battery and starter, plus when pulling out into traffic the auto start adds a little delay to my acceleration.
Yes I can push a button to disable it, but I have to do that every single time I drive the vehicle.
Submitted by: Psycho78
Remove the back-up alarm
"beep beep beep"
Hyundai's bad decision to make it's EVs beep when backing up like a dump truck or something. Though not as loud or high-pitched, it's still annoying and draws attention for the wrong reasons. I can imagine it's cost them at least some sales.
Wish someone would "jailbreak" the software so it could be changed or eliminated since the existing simulated noise is plenty for forward and backward movement. I the meantime, I need to find the speaker for it and just tape some sound deadener over it.
Submitted by: Thomas Hajicek
Its Subaroof rails
Subaru Outback: The stupid giant built in rack. Every other Subaru has regular roof rails, the kind that can accept a decent Yakima or Thule rack, so you can carry pretty much anything.
But for some reason, the Outback has had this visually heavy rack system added to it that actually makes it harder to carry many of the outdoorsy things that outbacks are supposed to carry- it's lousy at carrying canoes and kayaks, You can only carry one canoe instead of 2, the way it's shaped makes it harder to carry sheets of plywood, it's really the least functional rack I've ever used.
I've seen outbacks where the owners have gone to the effort to remove the big dumb plastic rack and replace it with standard roof rails and it looks so much better and the functionality is just fantastic.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
Change the company's CEO
The CEO. I love the Model S, its the best car I've ever owned. Eventually, mine will need to be replaced, but even 13 years since its release, there really hasn't been a proper alternative to all the things the S is. So okay, I could get a new Model S then? Well now I'd be supporting an absolute maniac. Regardless of your political leanings, I think any sane person would agree that Elon is unwell and is overall, just a bad person. But even if I was onboard with his brand of lunacy, I can't even get a new model S anyway. They discontinued it. Because that man-child would rather focus his time on vanity projects and moonshots (sometimes literally) than continue to develop one of the few things most people can objectively agree on was "good".
Submitted by: Atomic
Put the A-pillar on Ozempic
The A-pillar of my 2019 Honda Fit is angled so shallow that it really does create a blind spot when looking left, RIGHT in the spot where a pedestrian would be crossing while I turn left at an intersection. I have to lean a bit to see around it. Otherwise I adore the car.
Submitted by: Brent Garripee
Add physical controls
More power would be nice, but what my Kia really needs is tactile elements for controlling AC & AV. I fundamentally object to needing to take one's eyes off the road to navigate the not-extremely-intuitive electronic touch interface that splits the buttons up between different "screens" and requires you to hit a specific spot (with no feedback or guidance!) to access the screen you're not currently using. Also, very little is more annoying than reaching over to adjust the volume, accidentally hitting the spot on the touch-sensitive dash RIGHT NEXT TO IT, and sending a wave of Arctic/Saharan air cascading into my face. Give me buttons, give me Braille bumps, just give me SOMETHING.
Submitted by: Brendan H.
Make it a wagon
If only my 2016 Ford Taurus SHO was a wagon it would be perfect!
It's my DD and our family road trip car and while it's huge trunk has never not been enough, it would be exponentially cooler if it was a wagon.
Submitted by: NWest75
More interior storage
The one thing that my 2023 Audi E-tron GT sorely lacks is interior storage. There's just not a space inside the cabin to put down your phone. The wireless charger inside the center console is comically small (wouldn't accomodate any modern smartphone), plus I suspect that I would forget to take it out every other time, even if my phone would've fit in there.
For a car with such a large footprint, Audi really messed up on the interior packaging.
Submitted by: TheTerrible