What's One Thing You Would Change About Your Car?

As I may have mentioned previously on this website, I drive a 2017 Mini Cooper S, and I love my car very much. I've had it for almost six years now, and it's proven to be a versatile, exciting, spacious, efficient, fun, and dependable car. There is one thing that I would change about it though, and that's its stiff, sometimes harsh, and occasionally crashy ride quality.

It's not as bad as it could be — the ride was even worse when I still had the OEM runflat tires — but it's still bad enough that I constantly scan the road ahead for large bumps or cracks and swerve around them when I can to minimize impacts. Last week, I somehow didn't see a rather significant bump, and when my front right tire hit it, I pulled up my TPMS screen to make sure I didn't get a flat. That giant bump was a slightly recessed manhole cover. And that's not even the stiffest setting; my car has the adaptive suspension that becomes even stiffer in Sport mode. It takes the firmness to the next level, somehow jiggling every ounce of fat on your body on a seemingly smooth road surface.

So, yeah. I'd change my car's harsh ride in normal mode, though I do like the option of flicking it into the ridiculously firm mode to feel alive every now and then, so I'd keep that setting as is. What would you change about your car?